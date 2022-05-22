Ric Flair: “I Asked 40 Different Doctors, and I Decided I’m Only Gonna Listen to One”

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has confirmed he will be coming out of retirement for a match on July 31st in Nashville, Tennessee, which is the day after WWE SummerSlam in the same city. The match will be held as part of Starrcast V.

Flair explained why he decided to come out of retirement in an interview with TMZ.com.

“I don’t have any aches or pains. I know I’ve had the health issues, but I asked 40 different doctors, and I decided I’m only gonna listen to one. Not necessarily the one that was gonna give me the right answer, but that I felt the most comfortable with.”

Flair also said the following:

“I couldn’t stand the last couple of matches I had. Couldn’t stand the last year I had.”

“I needed someone to motivate me. And, what motivates me is doing something I like to do, and that’s wrestle. I’ll never run at 100% again. But, I’ll be running at 80, 85%.”