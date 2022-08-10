Ric Flair: “I Wish I Hadn’t Said It Was My Last Match”

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair talked about his “last match” event in Nashville, Tennessee, and other offers he’d received to wrestle on his podcast:

“I wish I hadn’t said it was my last match. That’s gonna get heat. Hell, they wanted me to wrestle in Puerto Rico on Saturday night. I said ‘Guys, I cannot get in the ring one week later.’ And the guy looked at me and said ‘Well, you know what, could retire in Puerto Rico can’t you?’ No, no, no that’s not the point.”

This past Saturday night, the World Wrestling Council’s 49th Anniversary Show took place in Puerto Rico, and Flair made an appearance as Andrade El Idolo’s manager. Carlos Colon eventually hit Flair with a headbutt and a few punches.