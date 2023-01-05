Ric Flair: “I Would Love to Manage Somebody Right Now”

On his To Be The Man podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently discussed a variety of topics, including his desire to be a wrestling manager. Here are some of the highlights:

If he would like to be a manager in wrestling:

“I’d love to manage somebody right now. I could manage any number of guys but it’s never gonna happen, so it’s just a dream. I would really love to manage Andrade because he is such a great worker, but you know, it’s just the language barrier sometimes holds guys back that are much better than they’re ever given an opportunity to be.”

If there was any fallout after Dark Side of the Ring’s Plane Ride From Hell episode from either Fiterman Sports Group or CarShield:

“The day it went down, Ryan (Fiterman) called me and he said, ‘Hey, man, I got your back. I know it’s bullsh*t’, and the same thing with the people from CarShield, and it was bullsh*t.”

You can check out Flair’s latest podcast below: