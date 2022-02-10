Ric Flair Knocks “Generic” Becky Lynch, Talks Ronda Rousey’s WWE Return

There have been issues between WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch for a few years now, and that heat continued this week after Flair discussed Lynch’s recent RAW promo with Ronda Rousey during the latest episode of his “Wooooo Nation Uncensored” podcast.

Lynch began last week’s RAW promo by welcoming Rousey back by saying, “Welcome back, Ronnie.” That line did not sit well with The Nature Boy.

“Once again, she’s not Ronny, she’s Ronda Rousey, okay,” Flair said. “Anybody stupid enough to call her Ronny and make a joke of her presence and what she brings to the company is out of their mind. As an example, what is her name now? Big Time Becks? ‘Hey Ronny, welcome back.’ Wow, that’s exciting. Hey, how about: thank you Ronda for showing up because I’m not The Man anymore, I’m generic… who am I? Big Time Becks? The Lasskicker? Who am I?”

Lynch responded to those podcast comments with a tweet issued this afternoon, quoting herself.

“‘Work so hard your heroes become your rivals. Then, become so good, Ric Flair loses his mind every time you breathe’ – Becky Lynch – February 2022,” she tweeted.

