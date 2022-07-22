Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Paige, Among Others React to Vince McMahon’s Retirement

Here are some of the reactions made on social media by numerous wrestlers in response to the news of Vince McMahon announcing his retirement:
.@VinceMcMahon, You’ve Made My Life Better Every Day Since I’ve Been In The Wrestling Business. You’re The Only Promoter In My Career That Treated Me Like A Man, Respected Who I Was, And Made Me A Better Person. God Bless You For All You’ve Done. FYI- No One Can Follow Your Act. pic.twitter.com/EGR1Wmkhzr
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 22, 2022
After winning a gold medal in 1996, I found my 2nd calling because of @VinceMcMahon … thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity of a lifetime. I Love you Vince. P.S. I’m still Vince’s favorite @steveaustinBSR 😁 pic.twitter.com/H8vVF91lwn
— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) July 22, 2022
Thank you for everything, Vince. You changed my life. https://t.co/XAmnqkmdDu
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 22, 2022
Thank you for everything Vince! You’ve been nothing but nice to me and I appreciate everything you’ve done for wrestling! #ThankYouVince 🖤 https://t.co/9UvW7LULnZ
— SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) July 22, 2022
Thank you very much Boss. 21 years of a great job traveling the world and without your help I wouldn’t of lived to see a second of it.x
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) July 22, 2022
You changed the entire entertainment world and how we view that entertainment. From Iraq, to Afghanistan, to the first group to visit the Twin Towers and all the charity work you have funded/supported-you also changed the world for the better. Thank you for everything! #legend https://t.co/K30qNmQI4N
— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) July 22, 2022