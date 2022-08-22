Ric Flair Looks Back At How Commonplace Steroids Were In WWE During Early 1990s

Steroids was simply part of the landscape during early-1990s WWE.

On the latest episode of his official podcast, “To Be The Man,” Ric Flair reflected on how commonplace steroids were in WWE during the early portion of the decade of the 1990s.

While talking about the topic on the latest installment of his weekly talk program, “The Nature Boy” looked back on the frequent use of steroids by top performers in WWE during his first run with the promotion.

“I never thought of Kevin Nash being associated with steroids at all,” Flair stated when talking about the subject on his podcast this week. “Ultimate Warrior, obviously. I don’t even need to mention their names, you know who they are [steroid users].”

Flair added, “And that’s not even… that’s not even stuff I like to comment on. But, I mean, that was just a way of life, not just in wrestling, it was a way of life in sports. Everybody was looking for the advantage.”

“For us,” he continued, “I don’t look at it so much as it enhanced anybody’s skill, it just gave everybody an edge in their appearance.”

Check out the complete episode of the To Be The Man podcast where two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend Ric Flair touches more on this topic by visiting Apple.com. H/T to Sportskeeda.com for transcribing the above quotes.