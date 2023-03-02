Ric Flair Made $300,000 From His “Last Match” In 2022

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke on his podcast, “To Be The Man,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including how much money he made from his “last match” in July of 2022. Flair was initially asked a question about his match being voted as one of the most “disgusting promotional tactics” of 2022.

Flair said, “I don’t pay attention to that. You know what I got to say to that? I made three hundred thousand dollars. Go f*ck yourselves. That’s right, I made three hundred thousand dollars disgusting you! Disgust yourself for three hundred grand and get in the shape that I got in. How about that, motherf*ckers?”

