Ric Flair Makes A Prediction About The Undertaker

In an interview with ITRWrestling.com, Ric Flair commented on The Undertaker:

“I thought The Last Ride was fabulous—there’s not a finer man that has ever been in our business and I’m looking at that from every possible aspect. But I think he will be back. I think he wants it and I think the fans deserve to see him go out in front of 80 or 90,000 people live. I think he needs to wrestle again once we get this COVID under control and I would think it will be at ‘Mania.”

“I thought the match was great with AJ, but I could see him and AJ going at it again inside the ring. And I’m sure AJ would jump off the top of a building to get back in the ring with him.”