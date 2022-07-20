Ric Flair Met With Vince McMahon to Thank Him for Being Added Back to WWE Intro

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke with Busted Open Radio for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Flair commented on how happy he is to have been added back into WWE’s signature intro.

He said that he personally thanked Vince McMahon for putting him back into WWE intro:

“I went and saw Vince yesterday [Monday] to personally thank him because they were in Tampa. It made me feel like my world had changed again. It made me feel a lot better than when they took me off. Everything Vince McMahon has ever said to me has come true and he said, ‘I promise you I’ll put you back on it,’ and he did. I went over there and thanked him,” said Flair.

You can listen to the complete show below:



