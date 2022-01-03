Ric Flair Mocks Becky Lynch For Being ‘Make Believe’ and ‘So Far Behind’, Deletes Tweet

Back in November of 2021, Becky Lynch addressed Ric Flair by saying he was “jealous” of her and he “dug himself in a hole.”

The two have exchanged jabs on social media in recent weeks and here is the latest from Flair in response to Becky’s photo with the rap group Migos, he then deleted the tweet but here was his Tweet:

“The Mood Is Night & Day! One’s Real & One’s Make Believe! She’s Big Time, But There’s No Drip, And There Never Will Be! And I Thought She Was THE MAN, But I Guess Not Because They Don’t Own It! HA! When Are You Going To Give Up @BeckyLynchWWE? You’re So Far Behind! WOOOOO!”