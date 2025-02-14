Ric Flair Names Charlotte Flair And Rhea Ripley As WWE’s Top Female Superstars

Charlotte Flair made a triumphant return at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 after being sidelined for over a year due to injury. She not only competed in the match but won the Women’s Royal Rumble, securing a World Title match of her choosing at WrestleMania 41.

Her legendary father, Ric Flair, recently appeared on Gabby AF and reflected on Charlotte’s return, praising both his daughter and Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley.

The 16-time world champion admitted he was emotional watching Charlotte return to the ring and was in awe of her performance.

When asked what he said to hear after the match, Flair said that he told her, “’You’re too much.’ She is, I mean, it’s apples and oranges. She’s so much better. And that’s not to say the other girls aren’t good, but I mean, I think she and Rhea right now are the two best in the business.

When asked about his thoughts on Charlotte and the current landscape of women’s wrestling, Flair made a bold statement, including Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) in the discussion.

“You know, not counting Sasha [Banks, aka Mercedes Mone]. I think she and Sasha are the two best in the business, but Sasha’s…but Rhea’s right there. The other girls are good, but, you know, I don’t…I think the difference with Ash is just how focused she is.”

With WrestleMania 41 fast approaching, all eyes are on Charlotte Flair as she prepares to challenge for a world championship. While Rhea Ripley is the reigning Women’s World Champion, IYO SKY currently holds the WWE Women’s Championship, leaving Charlotte with a major decision to make in the coming weeks.

Stay tuned as Flair continues her road to WrestleMania 41.