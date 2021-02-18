Ric Flair Names His Favorite Female Wrestlers

In an interview with Ryan Satin of FoxSports.com, Ric Flair was asked about his favorite female wrestlers in WWE other than Charlotte:

“I started in the ’70s, and I’ve seen the whole evolution,” he explained. “And to see this thing come around, with [Charlotte] and Sasha and Becky [Lynch] and Bayley — well the three at first and then Bayley right afterward in the women’s division – when Stephanie [McMahon] walked out in Atlanta and said, ‘Ta-da!’ It really, really changed. That’s part of the history of our business.”

“I give Sasha Banks all the credit in the world. She’s a working fool. I mean, she is. She is that good. I’d put Asuka right there, too But people are going to say, ‘Well, she’s not colorful enough.’ Right? In terms of technical skills, Asuka’s right there. Don’t let me leave her off. People are going to go, ‘She’s not colorful enough. She doesn’t speak English.’ Which is bulls— … The three of them are right there, boy.”