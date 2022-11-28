Ric Flair Names Wrestling Legends, Other Celebrities Set For His New Peacock Documentary

Who will be in the new highly-anticipated Peacock documentary on pro wrestling icon Ric Flair?

“The Nature Boy” answered this question when talking about the new special on the latest episode of his official podcast, “To Be The Man,” naming “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels as just some of the wrestling legends set to appear in the film.

“I’m thankful because the reason I’m throwing this in is because Steve is in it a lot,” Flair said. “Taker is in it a lot. Shawn’s in it a lot. Megan is in it a lot. Ashley, Post Malone, Stephan A. Smith. It is the most accurate depiction of my life ever imagined put together. It took two hours, but I swear to God, I sat there and watched it and I just, I cried, laughed, cried, laughed, but it’s so spot on.”

Additionally, ‘Naitch named some other celebrities and sports personalities that will be appearing in the project.

“As promised, they didn’t pull any punches,” he continued. “Not one. They didn’t pull any punches and that’s what makes it so good. It’s what I felt. It’s what I’ve experienced. It’s what I’ve gone through. It’s what I’ve done to myself. It’s the bad choices that I made in life. The good choices I’ve made in life. My family responded honestly. It talks about the airplane crash. It talks about me getting hit by lightning. It talks about me being sick. I was blown away by it.”

H/T to >A HREF="https://itrwrestling.com/news/ric-flair-wwe-legend-celebrities-documentary/" target="_blank">ITRWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.