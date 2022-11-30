Ric Flair Not a Fan of Sami Zayn in The Bloodline, Update On Flair’s Royal Rumble Status

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed Hulk Hogan’s professional wrestling career on the most recent episode of the “To Be The Man” podcast.

In addition, Flair discussed some recent events in the world of wrestling. When it comes to Sami Zayn’s performance as a member of The Bloodline, Thompson questioned Ric Flair on his thoughts.

“Well at first, I was very open about it that I didn’t even like him being with The Bloodline. I thought he diluted it. But I know in sitting and talking with Booker T, everybody looks at it differently. I was with Booker T in New York at an autograph session and Booker thinks the sun rises and falls on the guy. Looking at Roman and what Bloodline is and how they conduct themselves, I found him bringing way too much comedy to it. But apparently, it’s worked. Maybe that’s me being old school. But when you got a serious character like The Usos, who I don’t even think I have to argue are the best tag team right now in business as heels. Roman is over like nobody else. I didn’t like it because the kid is comical. His character is comical.”

Flair also revealed he has not been invited to The Rumble:

“I have not been invited to the Rumble. I’m going to San Antonio to sign autographs separately with Fiterman (Sports Group) the day of the Rumble. I was not invited to the Rumble. However, if they want me to put my gear on like a last match.” (he laughs).

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



