Ric Flair Not Happy With What Chris Jericho’s AEW Dynamite Promo

It seems that part of what Chris Jericho said tonight on AEW Dynamite has upset Ric Flair.

Jericho teased his “Barbed Wire Everywhere” battle with Eddie Kingston on next week’s episode on the show that aired tonight. Jericho warned Kingston that if he loses the following week, he might return to using drugs and alcohol.

But one line in his promo seemed to annoy Flair. Jericho referred to himself as a “living legend,” a moniker that was popularised in the 1970s and 1980s by Bruno Sammartino and Larry Zbyszko.

Flair seemingly objected to that and sent out the following tweet: “Living Legend In Your Own Mind. Shawn Michaels Wanna Be. Ric Flair Never Will Be. WOOOOO! Where Did You Buy That Cheap Suit? Obviously Not From @GentsPlaybook”

Living Legend In Your Own Mind. Shawn Michaels Wanna Be. Ric Flair Never Will Be. WOOOOO!

Where Did You Buy That Cheap Suit? Obviously Not From @GentsPlaybook pic.twitter.com/6M2UNLWtSR — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 14, 2022

Given that Flair has yet to reveal his opponent for his final match, it is possible that this is just a publicity stunt to promote Flair vs. Jericho in Nashville.