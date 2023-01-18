Ric Flair Now Says He Has No Desire to Wrestle Again, Comments on Stephanie McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed the upcoming Raw XXX 30th anniversary show, among other things, on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast.

Ric Flair stated that he does not intend to have another match:

“I don’t know why they keep saying I’m begging for another match,” Flair said. “What I have said to you repeatedly is I wish I could redo that match. I’m not begging for another match. I don’t want to wrestle again. I have no desire. I wish I had that match to do over again is what I’ve said repeatedly.”

Flair also discussed Stephanie McMahon’s departure from WWE. Flair expressed surprise and disappointment at the news.

“Yes, and actually disappointed,” Flair said. “I like Stephanie a lot. I just put up a tweet yesterday. She is one of the 10 best heels in the history of the business. Phenomenal heel. I have no problem saying that. I mean, I thought it out and I shot that over to her with a smiley face, but she’s that damn good man. She was. I mean, obviously she was a phenomenal ambassador. I mean, I know that Ashley and all the girls and all the work with the others think the world of her.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



