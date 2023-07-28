Ric Flair Offers High Praise For Logan Paul

“The Nature Boy” thinks highly of Logan Paul.

Ric Flair recently spoke with FOX News Digital for an interview, during which he offered high praise for the social media influencer, saying he is better than 70% of the full-time WWE talent roster.

“I can name three [true athletes]. I can’t name 10. I can name three: Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle and my daughter,” Flair began. “I have a hard time thinking about who are great athletes. If [Logan Paul] committed himself to it, yeah. He’s better than — I think I said it — probably 70% of the full-time guys.”

Flair continued, “A good athlete can do anything and pull off anything. What impressed me about him is he’s got balls. To never do it, to just start jumping off a ladder and s— like that and never done that you’re whole life, it’s a little different.”

