Ric Flair Offers High Praise To Cody Rhodes, Asuka Comments On Carmella’s WWE TV Return

– Asuka surfaced on social media after her brief interaction with the returning Carmella on this week’s post-Royal Rumble episode of Monday Night Raw. “The Empress of Tomorrow” took to Twitter and wrote, “I have something to tell Mella is Money. It’s a chaotic economic situation right now🤡💰.” Check out the tweet below.

I have something to tell Mella is Money.

It's a chaotic economic situation right now🤡💰 pic.twitter.com/XotvE4qj4y — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) January 31, 2023

– “The Nature Boy” is proud of “The American Nightmare.” Two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend Ric Flair took to Twitter on Tuesday to comment on the WWE return of Cody Rhodes, and the success he has enjoyed along with it in just a couple of days by winning the Royal Rumble match and securing his spot in this year’s WrestleMania main event. The pro wrestling legend wrote, “Cody Rhodes! Making Your Father SO PROUD! Me Too!! WOOOOO!” Check out the tweet below.

– Speaking of the number one contender to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, also commenting on Cody Rhodes’ successful return to the ring was his brother, Dustin Rhodes. The AEW star also surfaced on social media on Tuesday and wrote of his brother’s ongoing rivalry with Roman Reigns, “Finish the story brother.” Check out the tweet below.