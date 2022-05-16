Ric Flair Officially Announces His Wrestling Return

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is reportedly training to wrestle again at the age of 73. Flair officially confirmed his wrestling return. He will be coming out of retirement for a match on July 31st in Nashville, Tennessee, the day after WWE SummerSlam. He will be wrestling for Jim Crockett Promotions and is being billed as “Ric Flair’s Last Match.”

The Rumors Are True! I’m Going To Walk That Aisle, Style And Profile, One Last Time! July 31st! Nashville, Tennessee! Jim Crockett Promotions! I Will Prove Once Again, That To Be The Man, You’ve Got To Beat The Man! Now We Go To School! WOOOOO! TIX: https://t.co/IcvXCCDxBa https://t.co/1mmHUiaL18 pic.twitter.com/eVCaiefDpf — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 16, 2022

Here is the announcement from the official website:

On July 31st, at 6:05pm EDT, “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair, who many consider the greatest professional wrestler of all-time, is set to return to the ring, one final time, as part of “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” wrestling event. Taking place at the world famous Nashville Fairgrounds, the 16-time former World Heavyweight Champion will don a new custom-made robe and bring the one-of-a-kind showmanship that has made Flair a cultural icon for his over-40 years in the professional wrestling business.

“I’m going to walk that aisle, one last time to prove once and for all, that to be the Man, you’ve got to beat the Man,” said Flair.

Under the banner of Jim Crockett Promotions, “Ric Flair’s Last Match” will be produced by Thuzio, a Triller Company, and will be streaming worldwide, exclusively on FITE.

Tickets’ for “Ric Flair’s Last Match,” will go on sale Friday, May 27th at 12pm EDT at RicFlairsLastMatch.com. Preordering the event on FITE will also go live at 12pm EDT on May 27th.

Flair’s opponent, as well as the entire card, will be announced at a later date.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following:

“The working plan is for Flair to be part of a multi-man tag but we are told that Flair is insistent that he wants to ‘look good’ in the ring, so he’s been heavily preparing and working out.”

Rumor has it that Flair will team up with FTR against the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and another competitor. A former WCW announcer is trying to prevent Ric Flair from coming out of retirement.