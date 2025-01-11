Ric Flair On Charlotte’s Inspiration To Join WWE Following Hall Of Fame Induction

WWE Hall of Famer “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair appeared on the Five Star podcast to talk about a number of topics, including his daughter, Charlotte Flair’s early sports talent.

Ric Flair said, “I mean, she’s probably one of the best athletes to ever, you know, be – to ever compete in sports in a high school in the State of North Carolina. Ashley [Charlotte] is such a great athlete, she could have gone to any school in the country with three different sports.”

On Charlotte first being interested in WWE in 2012:

“She ended up coming to see my induction in 2012, my second ring for the Four Horseman, and somebody asked her ‘Why aren’t you wrestling?’ and she walked out the room and I could tell she was thinking out getting back… But she’s at the top of the hill now; the best in the business.”

