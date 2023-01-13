Ric Flair on Chris Jericho’s BOLA Appearance: ‘I’ve Never Heard of PWG’

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke on his podcast, “To Be The Man,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics.

Flair talked about Chris Jericho’s PWG participation during the show.

On the second night of BOLA on January 8th, Jericho teamed up with Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker to defeat Player Uno, Kevin Blackwood, SB KENTo, Jonathan Gresham, and Michael Oku.

Flair said, “No. Because they’re the WWE [laughs]. Why would they endorse something else? I mean, I get it. First of all, I’m the first to say I don’t know everything, but I’ve never heard of the company you’re talking about. They may never have heard of me, but I don’t think that’s the case [laughs]. Right now, I’m focused on the fact that two hours of Flair is worth more than two hours of live TV [in reference to his ‘To Be The Man’ Peacock documentary],” Flair said.

You can listen to the podcast below:



