Ric Flair On His WrestleMania 8 Match With Randy Savage and His First WWE Run

Ric Flair took part in a WrestleMania 8 Live Watchalong for AdFreeShows.com. Here are the highlights:

Whether his match with Randy Savage at WrestleMania 8 was pre-planned:

“Oh my gosh. We practiced for two weeks. It’s one of the things that drove me crazy about working with Randy. No disrespect to him, but he’s a guy that liked to put it together piece by piece, and I just had a hard time doing that. It’s just one of those things where you try to make everyone happy. I couldn’t believe it when they told me on my week off when I was in Florida to practice, but I did. It all worked out ok.”

If he had to change anything when he went to WWE in 1991:

“They didn’t ask me to change up much. He (Vince McMahon) just asked me to live a more conservative lifestyle, and he was right. When I was the traveling world champion, life on the road was rough. I was wild and I’m the first to admit it. He asked me to tone it down a little bit and I did. I still had a wonderful time with the wonderful people that were there at that time.”