Ric Flair On Superstar Billy Graham Being On Life Support, Influencing Him: “You Made Me!”

“The Nature Boy” took to social media this week to pay homage to the man.

Not Becky Lynch. Not himself.

The “Superstar.”

As noted, “Superstar” Billy Graham has been placed on life support by his family. After finding out about the news, Ric Flair took to Twitter to comment, and to thank Graham for having a huge impact on his career.

“So sad to hear about Billy Graham’s health,” Flair wrote. “Make no mistake — talk about the influence he made on ME and so many others! Hulk [Hogan], [Dusty] Rhodes, etc!”

Flair continued, “You’re beautiful. Bonnie dyed my hair in 1972!! Stay strong, my mentor!”

From there, ‘Naitch concluded by giving huge credit to Graham and Dusty Rhodes for “making” his career.

“FYI- You and Dusty Rhodes were my heroes! You made me!”