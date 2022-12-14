Ric Flair on Vince McMahon Planning a WWE Return: “He is Entitled to Whatever He Wants”

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was asked about Vince McMahon’s plans to make a WWE comeback during his podcast. Flair responded to the question by slamming former WCW executive Eric Bischoff.

“Well, you know, you’re not going to get a negative word out of me. I love Vince McMahon. And I think that I think he should, you know, he’s entitled to whatever he wants. And, you know, shame on the people that don’t think so. He built it, nobody else built it, nobody helped him. He fought every war. I mean, you’re talking about Eric, again, where Eric, you know, he says that they were the only competition or that Eric is called a visionary for that, you know, for 83 weeks? Well, all Eric did really is use all of Turner’s money, not his own. He has bought 83 weeks. He didn’t outsmart McMahon. He bought 83 weeks with somebody else’s money, which eventually bankrupted the company. What Eric should have done basically when it comes to me, and I read about what he says about me, and I asked the people in the documentary when I saw what Eric said, it doesn’t change my opinion. He’s an arrogant d*ck.”

“I want to read this in closing, because you brought up Vince McMahon. ‘Hey, Ric,’ this is July 4th. ‘Hey, Ric, as of tonight’s Raw, you’re back in the opening of our TV shows. You’re going to be so proud of your documentary. I always keep my word. Happy Fourth. Vince McMahon.’ Doesn’t Eric Bischoff wish he could say that? I always keep my word. And Arn would say he’d rather climb a tree and tell a lie than stand on the ground and tell the truth.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below. Flair’s comments start at around 6:43 in the video:



