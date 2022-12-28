Ric Flair Opens Up About Accepting Responsibility for His Personal Actions Over the Years

On the latest “To Be The Man” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed his documentary, Becoming Ric Flair, which aired on the Peacock streaming service:

“I thought it was very fair. Very good. Once again, with the exception of Bischoff, I was thrilled at what some of them had to say. I just want to start it off by saying the only mistake that Bruce (Prichard) said, and Bruce and I of course are very close friends, is I didn’t anticipate being the biggest star up there. That’s the only thing Bruce said wrong because I was never a big star up there. I was a bigger star probably the second time I went back at 52 years of age then I was even then because people didn’t know who I was. I just wasn’t on their TV. So I thought Bruce was spot on. I thought he was great. I’m just overwhelmed with what Austin said, Taker, but those are my friends. To have that many celebrities, I’m close with Stephen A. I guess I just looked at it and said, ‘These are all my friends and how lucky am I?’

“I’ll see Bruce in a couple days. I think the world of Bruce. The only thing he said wrong is I didn’t go up there thinking I would be the biggest star. I was just glad to get out of WCW. That’s the only thing Bruce said that was inaccurate. I just wanted to get the hell out of town. I certainly didn’t think I was going to win the Royal Rumble (in 1992). That was never even talked about.”

Flair was asked when he found out he was winning the Royal Rumble:

“Believe it or not, Jake Roberts told me that day in the gym and I didn’t believe Jake. That’s the last thing I was thinking about. I was just so glad to be away and be with friends that were real.”

Flair spoke about his match with Sting during the last Nitro in 2001:

“A very important point that I had forgotten about until I watched this (his documentary), if all these other guys made WCW, the list that was better than me, why did Vince insist for three days that me and Sting be the last one? Food for thought. If all these other guys made WCW what they are, why did he insist on the purchase that me and Sting wrestle?”

On accepting responsibility for his personal actions over the years:

“The one thing about me that is dead on is I caused myself a lot of problems. Nobody, not Eric, not anybody, I brought a lot of problems on myself with personal choices I made that were wrong, but I recovered from all of them and I am past it, but make no mistake, I will take all the credit in the world for the mistakes I made myself. It’s fun to talk about everybody else and what I experienced and what hasn’t worked out and that, but, I think it’s really important for people to look in the mirror and say, ‘Damn it. You did this to yourself and you need to accept responsibility for it’, and I do. But I really feel good about myself now.”

