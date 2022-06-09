Ric Flair Pitches Match With Vince McMahon at WWE SummerSlam

As PWMania.com previously reported, Ric Flair’s final match will take place on July 31 at the Starrcast event in Nashville, Tennessee. According to rumors, it will be FTR and Flair vs. Rock N’ Roll Express and a mystery partner. The match will take place the day after WWE SummerSlam.

Flair has wrestled Vince McMahon four times, and if he had his way, a fifth match would take place at SummerSlam. On his “To Be A Man” podcast, he talked about it:

“I’m gonna text Vince today and say, ‘I think you and I should have one last encounter at SummerSlam… we deserve it… before I retire the next day. Vince McMahon against Ric Flair… I’ll take the bumps, Vince just punches me, I’ll take a blade. The crowd will go crazy! I’ll fall on my face. How easy is that?”