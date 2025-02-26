Ric Flair Praises Charlotte Flair’s Confidence After WWE Crowd Boos

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including what he told his daughter and multiple-time Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair after she was badly booed by the fans when she made her return to the company.

Ric Flair said, “I told her, ‘You’re not going to have a friend left.’ She just keeps getting better. She’s never satisfied with her performance. She’ll pick it apart. She really has her feet on the ground now when it comes to knowing her character and going out there. When she starts talking, you listen. It’s so natural. I know that they write some stuff for her and she writes some stuff, and they get together, but she is so confident. Sometimes, it takes a lot to get that way. She just rolls now and just looks the part. She just oozes confidence. I don’t see the nervous pacing back and forth. She knows she’s got it. She can sit there and think about it. I never even ask her anymore. She just goes out there and knocks it (out of the park) and continues to get better.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)