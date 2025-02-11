Ric Flair Predicts A Future Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair Match

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including his desire to see his daughter, Charlotte Flair, eventually face WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair in a match.

Ric Flair said, “I think eventually, Ashley [Charlotte] will wrestle Bianca. I think they’ve worked once, like in a house show or something?. But I’m excited for whatever! There’s so many matches left for her to have, so many opportunities.”

On the advice he gave Charlotte about being booed by the fans:

“I told her (…) you’re not gonna have a friend left, ’cause she just keeps getting better! And her focus is to always get better; does that make sense? She’s never, ever just satisfied with her performance.”

On her appearances after the Royal Rumble:

“I watched her interview with Rhea, and then I watched the interview she had with the girl from NXT. You know, sometimes it takes a while to get that but… she just rolls now, and she’s got… she just looks the part!”

You can check out the complete podcast below.