Ric Flair Questions WWE’s Decision To “Break Tradition” At WrestleMania 39

During his podcast, Ric Flair discussed WWE’s decision to “break tradition” at WrestleMania 39 PLE by having the WWE tag team title match close the show instead of RAW women’s champion Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley, winner of the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble.

“We’re talking about what I think should personally happen in the promotion. There’s no way that Sami and KO and The Usos would go on after Ashley [Charlotte] and Rhea, no way. Only in the WWE. [Conrad says that he thinks that The Usos vs. KO and Sami had the better story] That’s not the point. We’re talking about a single Championship from a girl that won the Royal Rumble. Why are we just breaking tradition just for one [night], for what? Why are we breaking tradition for one night?”

You can check out the complete podcast below: