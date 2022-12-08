Ric Flair Reacts After Seeing His New “WOOOOOO! Becoming Ric Flair” Documentary On Peacock

“The Nature Boy” is gearing up for the release of his new Peacock documentary.

Ahead of the release of his new documentary, “WOOOOOO! Becoming Ric Flair,” the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke on his official podcast, “To Be The Man” about the special scheduled to premiere on Peacock on Monday, December 26, 2022.

While talking about the project on his weekly program, ‘Naitch explained how WWE and Tom Rinaldi, the two primarily responsible for the documentary, kept their word and did not edit or harness him in terms of content or what was said in the feature.

“They didn’t harness me at all. As they promised, they wouldn’t edit, and it’s spot on,” Flair said. “It’s emotional. There’s a lot of Reid in it, even footage I hadn’t seen of Reid. Ashley is in it a lot. Megan is in it a lot. Wendy is in a lot.”

He continued, naming some of the wrestling legends and celebrities that will also be included in the new documentary.

“Undertaker is in it, Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, George Kittle,” Flair said. “It’s got a lot of new people. Stephen A. Smith really, really put me over. It’s one thing to have people in the business put you over, but it’s the people on the outside that think you’ve accomplished something that means just as much.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for transcribing the above quotes.