Ric Flair Reacts To CM Punk Promo, Chris Jericho’s Future, Jon Moxley Update

Here are some AEW news items coming off the August 25th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite:

* As previously noted, Chris Jericho will be putting his AEW in-ring career on the line against MJF at the All Out PPV. In regards to when Jericho’s contract expires, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that “there’s a one-year option. So in a sense, it’s up at the end of next year. So a year and a half left.”

* While Jon Moxley will be facing Satoshi Kojima at the All Out PPV, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that AEW is still looking to have Moxley face Hiroshi Tanahashi at some point. Tanahashi is set to defend the IWGP United States Championship against Kota Ibushi at NJPW’s Wrestle Grand Slam on September 4th which is one day before All Out.

