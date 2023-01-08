Ric Flair Reacts to His New ‘Becoming Ric Flair” Documentary on Peacock

A new documentary called “Woooo! Becoming Ric Flair” recently premiered on the Peacock and WWE Network streaming service.

The former 16-time World Champion has had other documentaries about him in the past, including an ESPN 30 for 30 special that Flair didn’t end up liking that much when it was released. In this case, the Nature Boy was much happier with the finished product.

On a recent episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Flair said he thought it was very fair and very good although he did single out Eric Bischoff as well.

“I thought it was very fair, very good. I thought, once again with the exception of Bischoff, I was thrilled at what some of the people had to say. I just want to start it off by saying that the only mistake that Bruce said, and Bruce and I are very close friend, is I didn’t anticipate being the biggest star up there. That’s the only thing Bruce said wrong because I was never a big star up there. I was a bigger star probably the second time I went back, at 52 years of age, than I was even then because people didn’t know who I was. I just wasn’t on their TV. So I thought Bruce was spot-on, thought he was great. I’m just overwhelmed with what Austin said, ‘Taker. Those are my friends, you know. To have that many celebrities, I’m close with Stephen A, I guess I just look at it and say, ‘These are all my friends. How lucky am I?’ I’ll see Bruce in a couple days. I think the world of Bruce. The only thing he said is wrong is I didn’t go up there thinking I’d be the biggest star. I just was glad to get out of WCW. I just wanted to get the hell out of town, and I certainly didn’t think I was going to win the Royal Rumble. That was never even talked about,” Flair said.

Flair also mentioned working on the documentary with respected sports reporter Tom Rinaldi, while referencing what Prichard said.

“I can’t put it into words. Between him and all the people that were involved in the filming, it was a wonderful experience. It’s funny, you put all this together, and you wait, and a guy like me, because I’ve had health issues, I go, ‘I hope I live long enough to see this damn thing.’ [laughs] But now it’s come and it’s gone, and it’s behind us. I’m really happy with it, and I’m not mad at Bruce for one second. Bruce was accurate, but the one thing he said wrong was I did not think I was gonna be the biggest star up there. I just wanted to get the hell out of dodge,” Flair said.

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Fightful for the transcription)