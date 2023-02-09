Ric Flair Reflects on the Worst Matches He’s Ever Had

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke on his podcast, “To Be The Man,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the worst match of his career. While he couldn’t do that, he did recall having bad matches in the Kansas City area.

“Oh gosh, I had a lot of bad ones. I had a lot of stinkers. I think it was one it was, it would have been somewhere in the Kansas City territory wrestling against someone that hadn’t wrestled an hour, and that list is too long to point out anybody.

“I mean, I can’t even say they were passable. I’ll tell you the truth, I’ve had some stinkers, trust me. And I don’t want to point anybody out but I am just trying to think. I can’t name one person, but trust me, I’ve had some stinkers.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcription)