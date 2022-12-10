Ric Flair Rejects Photo Request From Woman Saying “I Don’t Know Who You Are”

If you want to know what not to do when you see a celebrity or athlete in public, watch the following video.

A video of a woman (posted on TikTok by @dr.nicholasyoung) talking about getting up to talk to someone at the bar and taking a picture with him is shown. She says that she doesn’t know “who this man is but I guess we’re going to take a picture because he’s famous.”

The woman approached WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and said, “I don’t know who you are but my friends said you’re famous so I want to take a picture with you.” Flair politely declined by telling her “no.” Afterward, she said that Flair wasn’t very happy with her but “that’s his loss not mine.”

If you approach Flair at the right time and place, he is known to be very accommodating. Clearly, this video was posted at an inappropriate time and place, and the woman’s claim that she did not recognize him probably did not help.