Ric Flair Responds To Claims That He Is Trying To Get A Job With AEW

On Saturday, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair tweeted a photo of himself with CM Punk. Flair tagged Punk as well as AEW and wrote the following caption:

“Never Forget This Moment… We Can Make History Again Brother! If You Want A Rating, Let Us Talk For 10 Minutes!”

Some fans claimed that Flair’s tweet about CM Punk was him trying to get a job with AEW. Flair made a clarification about what he wrote:

“Just Having Fun And Sharing Memories Does Not Imply I’m Looking For A Job! I Left One Great Company & It Wasn’t Because Of @VinceMcMahon! And I’m Not Going To Work For Another Great One, And It’s Not Because Of @TonyKhan! It’s As Simple As That.”