Ric Flair Responds to Rumors That He Will Face Hulk Hogan at Starrcast V

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed the rumor that he will be wrestling Hulk Hogan at Starrcast V on his AdFreeShows.com podcast. Conrad Thompson initiated the discussion.

Thompson: “Here we are talking about what’s causing all this Ric. Another week has gone by and you have captivated the internet. There’s so much speculation unbelievably. I saw yesterday that people think you’re gonna be wrestling Hulk Hogan…I mean, I know we’re saying it’s a who’s who and there’s gonna be big surprises but goodness gracious I don’t think it’s gonna be even Hulk Hogan. Did I miss that?”

Flair: “Not that I know. I think you would have run that by me…He’s invited. I’ve talked to him personally to come to the roast and come watch the match. But yeah, he hasn’t confirmed for sure but I’m pretty sure he’ll be there.”

(quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)