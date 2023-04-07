Ric Flair Responds To Rumors That WWE Wasn’t Pleased With His 2023 Hall Of Fame Speech

Online rumors about WWE’s dissatisfaction with Ric Flair’s speech at The Great Muta’s 2023 Hall of Fame induction have been going around all week. Dave Meltzer stated in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “Flair didn’t read the teleprompter at all and just gave a speech having nothing to do with the script until the very end when he got back on script.”

Flair responded to the reports in his podcast.

“I don’t know what they didn’t like about it. You have to remember that 99% of the people in attendance in that building don’t even know who Muta is. Does it make sense? They haven’t performed [against him], well the wrestling people do but I’m saying the audience.”

“What they didn’t like, I guess, as I mentioned, the fact that I’ve been there 64 times, and all the guys that beat me, because I couldn’t do anything about it. I don’t know what they’re unhappy about. So I didn’t hear it from anybody in the WWE, but that’s not unusual.”

