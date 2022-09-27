Ric Flair Responds to The Rock’s Praise, Says He Will Never Retire, More

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is celebrating his 50th year in the business on Twitter this week.

Flair’s first match was a 10-minute time limit draw with “Scrap Iron” George Gadaski at an AWA event in Rice Lake, Wisconsin on December 10, 1972. The Nature Boy took to Twitter this week to thank fans for their support over the past 50 years, posting photos of WWE Hall of Famers and legends such as The Iron Sheik, Ken Patera, Jim Brunzell, and Greg Gagne. These were the students with whom Flair trained under WWE Hall of Famer Verne Gagne prior to his debut in 1972.

“Thank You Guys For 50 Years! Still Alive & Going Strong! WOOOOO! #50YearsOfFlair,” Flair wrote with the four photos.

Flair also called WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat the best opponent he’s ever had in another tweet. The clip is from the 1989 WCW/NWA Chi-Town Rumble, in which Steamboat defeated Flair in the main event to become the new NWA World Heavyweight Champion.

“You’re The Greatest Opponent I’ve Ever Had. No One Can Follow This! It’s The Best Thing Going EVER. Period. WOOOOO!,” Flair wrote.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson commented on Flair’s Instagram post about his 1989 match with Steamboat, and shared his thoughts on the match and performers.

“Brother, that chop sequence, into the turnbuckle up and over bump, into the cross body, into a reversal will always be one of the greatest false finishes of all time. Just look at all the people stand up because they believed. Also, look at Steamboats energy, body language and facial expression when he’s pinning you. That’s how you connect with the crowd. Bravo to both of you & the ref [applause emoji x 4],” Rock wrote.

Flair later responded with, “Thank You For All Of The Respect @TheRock!” after tweeting a screenshot of The Great One’s comments.

Flair’s Sunday posts continued with a plug for the new 50 Years of Ric Flair t-shirt.

“Today’s The Day! Celebrate #50YearsOfFlair With Me With This Limited Edition Shirt From RicFlairShop.com! WOOOOO!,” he wrote.

Flair then took to Twitter on Monday to declare that he will never retire. He thanked everyone who shared their memories and congratulations on social media.

“Thank You To Everyone Who Helped Me Celebrate My 50 Years In The Business! One Thing Is For Certain… I WILL NEVER RETIRE! WOOOOO! #50YearsOfFlair,” Flair wrote with a photo of a 50th Anniversary cake, with balloons in the background.

The Nature Boy also released a new YouTube video to commemorate 50 Years of Flair, which can be viewed below.

After losing a career-threatening match to WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24 in 2008, Flair wrestled four matches on the Hulkamania Let The Battle Begin Tour of Australia before signing with TNA and wrestling 11 matches. On July 31, this year, Flair wrestled what was billed as his “Last Match” for a one-night only Jim Crockett Promotions event held in conjunction with Starrcast V. He defeated AEW’s Jay Lethal and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett with the help of his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo.

Flair stated shortly after his “Last Match” in July that he wished the tag team match had not been his final match. Flair had just returned from the World Wrestling Council’s 49th Anniversary Show in Puerto Rico, where he had a brawl with promotion co-owner and WWE Hall of Famer Carlos Colon, who was watching his son Carlito defeat Andrade. Flair confirmed receiving an offer to work a match in Puerto Rico and has stated that he has received other lucrative offers.

