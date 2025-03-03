Ric Flair Reveals Charlotte Flair Created Her Own WWE Return Vignettes

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including who came up with his daughter and multiple-time Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair’s return vignettes.

Ric Flair said, “All those skits with the airplane and all that stuff, that was all her. All her dialogue. The one where she’s running and training and putting her knee brace on. That’s all her. She thought of all of that and she’s been waiting, chomping at the bit, to get back. Now that she is back, she’s not taking a day off. She’s working even harder.”

