Ric Flair Reveals He Has Been Made Offers of Up to $100,000 for More Matches

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke on on Insight with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Flair commented on his upcoming “last match” actually being his final time performing in a ring:

“It has to be. That question, I get asked a lot. It will just have to be. Even if I do real well, I can’t go back on my word to the people that have given me all this respect and time and have bought tickets. I’ve already been offered 10 matches at 50 grand a piece. Over in Europe, a guy offered me $100,000. This will be the last one. I can manage somebody in the ring, but this will be my last match.”

“It’s not about money at all. I’m great, money-wise. When I saw Steve (Austin) and Vince (McMahon) at WrestleMania, people have been asking me to do it. Some people offered me $100,000 to do it, and I thought, ‘Nah.’ I don’t want to go in and half-ass it, I need to really get in shape. I’m taking three months to get into shape, I feel great. I’ve had some ups and downs. I had plantar fasciitis, I still have it, but it’s almost 90% healed. I pretty much have that under control and I feel great. I don’t hurt, I don’t ache. Why not? Who doesn’t like the glory. If I pull it off, I’ll be bigger than ever. It’ll be more than a ‘Wooo,’ chop, and strut. I have to perform.”

You can watch the complete interview below:



(h/t to Fightful for the transcription)