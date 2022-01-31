Ric Flair Reveals His Friendship With Arn Anderson Led To Sid Vicious Scissors Incident

Ric Flair discussed a wide range of topics during a recent episode of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast.

During it, the pro wrestling legend opened up on the scissors incident where Sid Vicious fought Arn Anderson came about after Anderson stood up for Flair:

“He thought I was too old to be in the business. At that time, I think the whole incident in Europe (Sid-Arn Anderson scissor fight) stemmed from the fact Sid said something.”

“I was sleeping. Sid said something and Arn said, ‘Fu*k off. You’re talking about my friend’, and it went from there.”

“I didn’t see it. People woke me up. The incident went down. It was a horrible situation, but I think the reason it happened was because Arn stood up for me.”