Ric Flair Reveals His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is among the superstars whose names many fans have included on their Mount Rushmore list of professional wrestlers.

Flair recently spoke on Insight with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Flair listed the wrestlers he would put on Mount Rushmore. Given that everyone has a different list of their best four wrestlers of all time, this is a highly opinionated question.

Flair named Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels.

“I could put The Rock on there too. It’s interchangeable,” Flair stated. “The best worker of all time is Shawn Michaels. The biggest personality of all time would be The Rock. The biggest draw of all time would be Steve [Austin], and you can’t ever leave Hulk [Hogan] off because he drew a ton of money, a different time frame, but it was sold out every night.”

Flair also revealed he has been made offers of up to $100,000 for more matches, click here for our article on that. You can also click here for our article on Flair stating he isn’t happy at all about Vince McMahon’s retirement. Finally, Flair revealed he believes Randy Orton has a better chance than John Cena at beating his record, click here to read what he said. You can watch the complete interview below: