Ric Flair Reveals The Last Text Message He Received From Son Reid Flair

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently appeared on the “Don’t Tell Me The Score” podcast and shared a story about his late son Reid Flair that he’s never shared before. Flair revealed the last text message he received from Reid.

“I came back from Japan and I had a blood clot in my leg. They won’t let me leave the hospital but I said I have to leave as my son is only home for a couple of days. We were going on the road,” Ric said. “They released me to go to the doctor’s office and he put me on blood thinners.

“My son sends me a text, saying, ‘Dad what would this family be [without you]? You need to be here for all of us.’ And that night he died. I’ve never told anyone that story, except [my wife] Wendy.”

Reid passed away from an accidental drug overdose in 2013. He was 25 years old.

