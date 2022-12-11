Ric Flair Reveals the Most Humiliating Moment of His Wrestling Career

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently discussed various topics on his To Be The Man podcast.

He recalled the most humiliating moment of his wrestling career and life during it. It was his time in WCW as the Black Scorpion. The Black Scorpion was unmasked at WCW Starrcade in 1990, but Flair hasn’t wrestled as him since.

Flair said, “I did have the ability to make the call. I took one for the team. Do you think I like laying underneath that ring in St. Louis? A building that I sold out no less than 30 times as the NWA Champion?” That was the most humiliating thing I’ve ever been through in my life, and with how I conducted myself afterward. But I’m never the s**ts.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



