Ric Flair Reveals What He Feels Should Have Headlined WrestleMania 39: Night 1

“The Nature Boy” was surprised to see Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens close out night one of this year’s WrestleMania Goes Hollywood premium live event from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

During the latest installment of his official podcast, “To Be The Man,” multiple-time WWE Hall of Fame legend Ric Flair shared his thoughts on WWE opting to have Zayn and Owens’ Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championship victory over The Usos close out night one of this year’s two-night shows on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

“There’s no way that Sami and K.O. and The Usos go on after Ashley and Rhea. No way. Only in WWE. We’re talking about a singles championship from a girl that won the Royal Rumble. Why are we breaking tradition for one night,” Flair questioned, sharing his sentiment that his daughter Charlotte Flair’s SmackDown Women’s Championship loss to Rhea Ripley should have gone on last at WrestleMania 39: Night 1.

Additionally, ‘Naitch spoke during his “To Be The Man” program about the current status of Charlotte Flair following her grueling, critically-acclaimed showdown against Ripley last weekend.

“She’s fine,” Flair said. “She’s got a bruise on her nose and a black eye, but between that and that slug-fest they had in the middle towards the end, it was great.”

Flair continued, “My hat’s off to Rhea Ripley. She let Ashley hit her as hard as I used to hit Steamboat. That’s what makes it real as opposed to Seth Rollins and Logan Paul laying on their back side by side and slapping each other in the chest. Come on. They’re both better than that. That looked bad compared to Ashley chopping Rhea. Come on. Let’s get serious.”

Check out the complete episode of the “To Be The Man” podcast with Ric Flair by visiting Apple.com. H/T to WrestlingNews.co for transcribing the above quotes.