Ric Flair Reveals What His Favorite Version of Sting’s Character Was

On the most recent episode of his podcast, “To Be The Man,” WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed a wide variety of topics.

During his podcast, he recalled Sting using a Joker character when he wrestled for TNA Wrestling. Although Sting is best known for his dark black and white scarecrow gimmick, Flair mentioned that his favorite version of Sting was in the 1980s when he had blonde hair and wore colorful tights.

Flair said, “I didn’t like it. That doesn’t mean it was bad. I’ve told him a hundred times, I like the Sting with the crewcut, the blonde hair, and the vest, and I always will. I understood the other thing because some guys want to change. Taker became biker Taker for a while. That’s when I worked with him. He’ll always be The Undertaker and Sting will always be Sting. He won’t be remembered as Joker Sting. I can tell you that. He’s still an icon. He is an icon. He’s an active icon.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: