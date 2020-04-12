Ric Flair Reveals Who Hated His Knife-Edge Chops, Charlotte Update, Seth Rollins, The Hardyz

– WWE posted the following clip from the next edition of “The Broken Skull Sessions” podcast. The episode features WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who mentioned Bret Hart and The Undertaker as two legends who hated taking his knife-edge chops:

– You can check out the latest edition of Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” below. This episode features Seth Rollins comparing himself to Sephiroth and promoting the Final Fantasy VII Remake:

– WWE posted the following video, showing The Hardyz vs. Edge & Christian for No Mercy 1999:

– Charlotte Flair took to Twitter on Sunday, promoting a webinar she will be taking part in on Monday.

She said, “I am so excited to join @GirlUp and @WomensSportsFdn TOMORROW Monday, 4/13 to discuss Media Coverage in Women’s Sports! Register at https://bit.ly/2yFflkx and be sure to tune in at 2:30 PM ET!”