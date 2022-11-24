Ric Flair Reveals WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Appearance, Invited to RAW 30th Anniversary Show

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair revealed that he will be appearing at the Royal Rumble in San Antonio on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast. Conrad Thompson wondered if this was something they were permitted to discuss.

“I’m gonna be there,” Flair said. “They didn’t say don’t tell anybody.”

Flair also mentioned the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW, which will take place the week before the Royal Rumble PPV. Flair stated, “I’ve been invited and it’s a f**king big deal. Why, because it’s RAW and it’s a big f**king deal. I’m on it, hell yea are you kidding me? 30 years.”

Flair was asked about Aaron Dean Eisenberg’s portrayal of him in Von Erich’s film, The Iron Claw:

“I don’t know much about him, but I know they called me to talk to him on the phone and I was traveling and never got to talk to him, so I haven’t met and I haven’t talked to him. But I’ll tell you this, if they do an accurate depiction of what the Von Erich family went through, this is going to be one of the greatest stories ever told in wrestling history because there was so much damn history with that family.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews for the transcription)