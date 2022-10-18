Ric Flair Says Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair Would Be As Big As Steve Austin vs. The Rock

Ric Flair remains his daughter’s biggest fan.

“The Nature Boy” spoke on a recent episode of his “To Be The Man” podcast about how he feels a Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair match at WrestleMania would be as big as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how a Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair WrestleMania match would be just as big as The Rock vs. Steve Austin: “I have no inclination as to whether or not this will happen, but I think if Ashley [Charlotte Flair] wrestles Bianca Belair at WrestleMania, it’ll be as big as Austin and Rock if they build it right. They are the two best athletes ever, that I’ve seen in my career, to ever be in the same women’s division.”

On how there are other great workers in WWE but no one has the athletic ability that Charlotte and Belair do: “There are some other great workers, but for pure athletic ability, Bianca Belair and Ashley stand out. They could be the two best athletes in the company. I’m not kidding. Both are legitimate Division 1 athletes with credentials.”

