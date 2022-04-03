Ric Flair Says Charlotte vs. Ronda Rousey Was The Greatest Women’s Match He Ever Watched

At WWE Wrestlemania 38, Charlotte Flair retained her Smackdown women’s title against Ronda Rousey. Ric Flair commented on his daughter’s match via Twitter…

“The Greatest Women’s Wrestling Match I’ve Ever Seen! So Real & Authentic! Thank You @RondaRousey & @MsCharlotteWWE For Changing The Game! WOOOOO! #WrestleMania”

The Greatest Women’s Wrestling Match I’ve Ever Seen! So Real & Authentic! Thank You @RondaRousey & @MsCharlotteWWE For Changing The Game! WOOOOO! #WrestleMania — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 3, 2022

Flair also commented on Cody Rhodes’ match against Seth Rollins and he congratulated Bianca Belair for winning the RAW women’s title. Flair wrote the following to Cody:

“Congratulations @CodyRhodes! Your Dad Is Going ‘God Damn!’ Right Now. What An Amazing Match! #WrestleMania”